Image caption Southern Water has been pumping wastewater away from the scene in Posbrook Lane

A temporary fix has been made to a collapsed sewer that has been leaking wastewater for five days.

Southern Water said repairs to the sewer in Posbrook Lane, Titchfield, Hampshire, which burst on Thursday, have been "complex".

Raw sewage from the broken pipe has caused contamination and damage to nearby gardens and fields.

The water company said the temporary plug would allow it to plan a permanent repair.

Image caption Raw sewage gushed into gardens and the road

The sewer handles 600 litres of water every second at peak times, the firm said.

"This means that isolating the main for more than a few minutes at a time, to make repairs, is very difficult," it added.

It apologised to anyone affected and said its priority was to ensure the environment was protected.

The Environment Agency said it was investigating and would continue to "closely monitor the situation".