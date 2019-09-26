Police horse punch arrest: Portsmouth man released
A man arrested on suspicion of punching a police horse during clashes between rival football fans has been released.
Footage circulated online showed fans and police facing off before the Portsmouth-Southampton game at Fratton Park on Tuesday.
In one clip, a man can be seen to take a swing at police horse Luna, before he runs away and is detained by baton-wielding police officers.
The arrested man, 52, from Portsmouth, remains under investigation.
Luna, a Thames Valley Police horse, was uninjured and remained on duty, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Four other men were arrested during the evening.
A 40-year-old from Winchester has since been charged with possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were given conditional cautions for a public order offence.
A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of a public order offence was released with no further action.
Premier League Southampton beat League One Portsmouth 4-0, in what was the first match between the fierce rivals in seven years.
Hampshire Constabulary said the game at Fratton Park saw the county's largest football policing operation.