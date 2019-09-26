Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A man was filmed punching a police horse before being detained by officers

A man arrested on suspicion of punching a police horse during clashes between rival football fans has been released.

Footage circulated online showed fans and police facing off before the Portsmouth-Southampton game at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

In one clip, a man can be seen to take a swing at police horse Luna, before he runs away and is detained by baton-wielding police officers.

The arrested man, 52, from Portsmouth, remains under investigation.

Luna, a Thames Valley Police horse, was uninjured and remained on duty, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Luna was not hurt

Four other men were arrested during the evening.

A 40-year-old from Winchester has since been charged with possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were given conditional cautions for a public order offence.

A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of a public order offence was released with no further action.

Image caption Visiting fans were escorted to the stadium by police to avoid trouble flaring

Premier League Southampton beat League One Portsmouth 4-0, in what was the first match between the fierce rivals in seven years.

Hampshire Constabulary said the game at Fratton Park saw the county's largest football policing operation.