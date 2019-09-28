Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kevin Little was found dead at his home the day after his 39th birthday

The body of a man who died in China is being flown back to the UK following a two-month legal and administrative "nightmare".

Kevin Little, whose family lives in Portsmouth, was found dead at his home in Nantong, near Shanghai, on 30 July.

His relatives, who think his death may have been linked to his epilepsy, have spent nine weeks battling red tape and raising funds to bring him home.

His brother, Adam, said the flight would arrive at Heathrow on Saturday.

Mr Little's family held fundraising events and started a JustGiving page to raise thousands of pounds to help pay the mounting funeral home fees and bring his body back to the UK.

Adam Little said: "It's been so hard with the time difference and the language barrier. It has just been a nightmare."

Mr Little, who taught English in China for nearly eight years, died the day after his 39th birthday.

Chinese authorities said there were no suspicious circumstances.

His funeral has been scheduled for next month.