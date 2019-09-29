Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A total of 10 vehicles were destroyed in the fire

Three ambulances have been damaged or destroyed in a fire at a vehicle service centre, a fire service said.

Witnesses reported explosions as the fire took hold at premises in Aldermaston Road South, Basingstoke, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

A total of 10 vehicles, in for repairs, were destroyed in the blaze, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 23:00. The cause is not thought to be suspicious, Hampshire police said.

No-one was injured in the fire, which involved vehicles parked outside the Snows Peugeot garage on the Houndmills Industrial Estate.

The firm said its car showroom and service and parts centres had not been affected.