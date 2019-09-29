Isle of Wight holiday couple 'feared for lives' in wall collapse
A couple in a holiday home feared for their lives when part of the wall of an adjacent building fell through their roof, a fire service has said.
The masonry fell into their bathroom in St Catherine Street in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, at 07:15 BST.
Three properties were evacuated amid fears of further collapse, Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.
A family in the partially-collapsed building is being helped by the Red Cross, it added.
Fire officer Leighton Bryant said a "substantial" amount of masonry had fallen from the end of a terrace on to the holiday home below.
He said: "The call was from the couple staying there... and that was because masonry had fallen through their roof into a bathroom. Obviously they had concerns that their lives were in danger."
The couple have returned home to Chelmsford in Essex, he added.
A surveyor is checking the stability of the building.