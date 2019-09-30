Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai, also known as G, was a "devoted" father, his family said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father was found shot dead in a car.

Gurinderjit Rai's body was discovered in a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

Police believe the 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack.

A 51-year-old man from south Wales was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

A total of 12 people have been arrested in total as part of the investigation, Hampshire Constabulary said.