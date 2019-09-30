Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption The £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017

A £3.2m chain ferry which has suffered repeated technical faults is back in service after breaking down nearly three weeks ago.

Cowes Floating Bridge, on the Isle of Wight, broke down on 10 September.

Isle of Wight Council initially said repairs to the prow and hinge mechanism would be completed by 20 September.

But its return was further delayed by extra work which the council said was aimed at reducing the chance of future breakdowns.

A launch service for foot passengers ran between Cowes and East Cowes while the ferry was suspended but drivers faced a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).

'Goodwill gesture'

The council said the reason for the extended delay was to replace the prow and hinge mechanism on the East Cowes side.

It said this would "minimise the likelihood" of further disruption for motorists should similar problems arise again during scheduled roadworks at St Mary's Roundabout.

The council is offering a free saver card, which provides discounted travel, for the duration of the roadworks.

It said the card, which normally costs £2, was being issued free as a "goodwill gesture".

The ferry has experienced a number of failures since it started operating in May 2017.

Issues include it regularly running aground, being taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing and electrical faults.