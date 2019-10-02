Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Southampton

A man has been charged with murdering a woman found stabbed to death in Southampton.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Spear Road on 21 September by police who had been called to reports of a serious assault.

A post-mortem examination found the 28-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 29, of King George's Avenue, is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court.