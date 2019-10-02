Image copyright Justine Edwards Image caption The anchor was lost from Red Eagle as it approached East Cowes

Passengers on a car ferry have been warned of delays after a ferry lost an anchor during a crossing.

Operator Red Funnel said its Red Eagle ferry "lost one of her two anchors in the approach to Cowes Harbour" on the Isle of Wight during the 09:00 BST crossing from Southampton.

The firm said all passengers and vehicles got off the ferry in East Cowes "following a short delay".

The ferry is in Southampton where a team of divers are inspecting its hull.

A reduced timetable for sailings has been brought in.

Red Funnel said it was not yet known when a normal service would resume.

The ferry firm said it had teams working "to support our customers with alternative travel options".