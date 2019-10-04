Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai's body was found in a lay-by

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father was found shot dead in a car.

Gurinderjit Rai's body was discovered in a car parked in a lay-by in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

Police believe the 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack.

The suspect, from Winchester, is the 13th person to be arrested as part of the inquiry, police said.

All of those arrested are still on police bail or under investigation, although none are in custody, detectives added.