Image copyright Red Funnel Image caption The anchor was found in good condition

The anchor from a car ferry has been retrieved from the seabed a week after it was lost off the Isle of Wight.

Red Funnel's Red Eagle passenger and car vessel lost one of its two anchors during a sailing from Southampton to East Cowes.

The operator said it had been found by divers five metres below the surface and was recovered "in good condition".

The vessel has been operating with one anchor, and the second one will be refitted next month.

Passengers were delayed when the anchor was lost outside Cowes harbour on the 09:00 BST sailing from Southampton on 2 October.

It returned to service the following day after its hull was inspected.

A Red Funnel spokeswoman said: "We are pleased to report that Red Eagle's anchor has been recovered just outside of Cowes Harbour.

"It was found buried at approximately five metres deep in the water and has been recovered in good condition, with no damage."

The anchor is due to be refitted when the vessel goes in for annual maintenance in November.