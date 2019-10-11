Image copyright Cody McNutt Image caption Passengers were pictured shouting at crew members and demanding refunds.

Passengers disembarking from a cruise ship in Southampton have branded their voyage a "total disaster".

Tourists spoke of angry confrontations as the luxury cruise ship Norwegian Spirit missed key stops and was left "floating around" at sea for days.

The "Mystical Fjords" cost about £4,000 ($5,000 USD for a trip to Norway and Iceland, but had unscheduled stops in Greenock and Belfast.

Operator Norwegian Cruise Line blamed "severe weather conditions".

Norwegian Spirit set sail from Southampton on 27 September.

Image caption Norwegian Spirit returned to Southampton earlier

Passengers were filmed shouting at crew members and demanding refunds after the schedule was amended. Others complained about toilets not working and food "going bad".

Valerie Nove from Canada said fellow passengers "just lost it" after the stop in Iceland was cancelled.

"This is what sparked a riot," she said.

"You cancel Amsterdam. You cancel Iceland. You're cancelling replacement ports just like you did with Le Havre. That really was the drop that was too much.

"It was a total disaster. It was not a vacation," she said.

Image caption Pierre Charbonneau said he "couldn't wait" to return to Canada

Fellow Canadian Pierre Charbonneau said: "I just can't wait to get home and get away from this ship. It's been a horrendous experience.

"They sold us an 'unforgettable' cruise. I will not forget that cruise, trust me."

Norwegian Cruise Line refused to answer questions about the food or state of the toilets.

A statement said the "revised itinerary" meant the ship called in eight, rather than nine, ports.

"We understand that it is disheartening when we are unable to call on ports that our guests have been looking forward to visiting," it said.

"However, we do ask for our guests' patience, cooperation and understanding that severe weather conditions are an act of God and cannot be controlled, influenced or remediated by the cruise line."