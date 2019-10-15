Girl, 4, suffers kidney failure after E. coli bug

Image caption Isla Asprey spent more than two weeks in intensive care at Southampton General Hospital

A four-year-old girl was left in a critical condition in hospital after contracting E. coli.

Isla Asprey spent 17 days in intensive care after picking up the potentially fatal E. coli O157 strain.

Isla's mother Lauren Asprey, from Botley in Hampshire, said she "feared the worst" when her daughter became unwell days after a break to the Isle of Wight.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was investigating the source of the bug.

Isla became unwell in September, with symptoms including diarrhoea and sickness, before she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Isla is now recovering at home and her family said they wanted to raise awareness until the source of the infection is found.

"It's scary that people don't know where it has come from and know where to avoid," Ms Asprey said.

PHE said there was currently "no evidence to link the infection to a source on the Isle of Wight".

A spokeswoman said it was working with Isle of Wight Council's environmental health team to investigate the "rare but known complication" of the infection.

Avoiding E. coli infection

Wash hands thoroughly after using the toilet, before and after handling food, and after handling animals

Remove any loose soil before storing vegetables and salads

Wash all vegetables and fruits that will be eaten raw

Store and prepare raw meat and unwashed vegetables away from ready-to-eat foods

Do not prepare raw vegetables with utensils that have also been used for raw meat

Cook all minced meat products, such as burgers and meatballs, thoroughly

People who have been ill should not prepare food for others for at least 48 hours after they have recovered

Source: Public Health England