Image copyright Tegg Family Image caption Reginald Tegg, who served 24 years in the Royal Engineers, died aged 101 last month

About 250 people have attended the funeral of a 101-year-old war veteran after a plea on social media.

Reginald Tegg, of Hampshire, served 24 years in the Royal Engineers and cleared mines during the D-Day landings.

Just six people had been expected to attend the service in Portchester as he had few surviving family members.

Mr Tegg's great nephew Martin Oates said he "would have been touched by the turnout".

Serving military personnel, including Mr Oates who is a Chief Petty Officer in the Royal Navy, and members of ex-service groups were among those who attended the service following the Royal Engineers Association (REA) Facebook plea.

Mr Tegg's daughter, Mandy, said: "A lot of people have called my dad a quiet hero - we are learning he really was."

Image caption Sapper Mabin presented Mr Tegg with a certificate of congratulations from the REA on his 101st birthday

Mark Stevens, from the Solent and District Branch of the REA, said: "Reggie was absolutely extraordinary.

"He was a very quiet, shy gentleman but he led an amazing life.

"He was at Dunkirk where he was evacuated in a tiny French fishing boat he then served in North Africa, he was involved in the invasion of Scilly and Italy and then the D-Day landings.

"His role in was to clear mines so it was safe for the infantry - it's just utterly amazing that he managed to survive all of those actions."

Image caption Following the appeal, about 250 people attended the service at Portchester Crematorium

For helping to liberate the country during World War Two, he was awarded the Légion d'honneur, France's highest honour.

After the war Mr Tegg became a gardener and "never spoke about his service during the war to his family", Mr Stevens said.

The service at Portchester Crematorium included standard bearers, a bagpiper who played Highland Laddie and a bugler who played the Last Post.

Mr Tegg, who turned 101 in June, died last month at his care home in Sarisbury Green.