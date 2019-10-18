Image copyright @mzpinkphotos / Facebook Image caption Dozens of protesters held a vigil outside the abattoir

Charges have been dropped against three people who had been accused of causing disruption during a climate change protest at an abattoir.

Members of Animal Rebellion gathered at the Newman's site in Farnborough, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Three people who were charged with obstruction or disruption of a person engaged in lawful activity have now accepted conditional cautions.

Police said this brought the number of protesters to accept cautions to 18.

The protest group previously said the action was over the role of the farming industry in climate change, as well as animal welfare and conditions for abattoir workers.