M3 motorway shut by fallen corroded pylon

  • 19 October 2019
fallen motorway light Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The lighting column fell over during Friday's rush hour

A motorway has been shut after a corroded pylon fell over in the central reservation.

The lighting column came down on the M3 near Eastleigh, Hampshire, at about 17:40 BST on Friday, Highways England said.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between Junctions 13 and 14 for repairs and inspections.

Highways England said the pylon had been removed but it did not know when the road would reopen.

Link roads from the M27 and the A27 were also closed.

The agency said the closure was causing "delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the motorway".

Image copyright Google
Image caption The column had been standing in the central reservation

