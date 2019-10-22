Image copyright Gaynor Austin Image caption The wooden plinth was kicked from its base

A memorial to babies lost by miscarriage, stillbirth and premature death which was unveiled a week ago has been vandalised and part of it stolen.

The wooden Petals from Heaven sculpture was unveiled in a ceremony at Redan Road Cemetery in Aldershot on Tuesday 15 October.

It was discovered on Monday evening, apparently kicked from its fixings with the carving removed from the top.

Borough councillor Gaynor Austin said it was "saddening and sickening."

The Petals from Heaven sculpture was commissioned by Angela Roberts, from Aldershot, who lost a stillborn twin daughter more than 30 years ago.

She has since campaigned for birth and death certificates to be issued for stillborn children.

Image copyright Gaynor Austin Image caption The sculpture on top of the memorial is still missing

Ms Austin, councillor for North Town at Aldershot Borough Council, said the damage had been reported to police.

She said: "It's just very saddening and sickening that anybody would do that. Angela put so much of her time, money and emotion into it.

"For months we have been planning it and finding the appropriate place. The spot is actually the site of some un-named babies' graves.

"It's just mindless. It makes us wonder what goes through people's heads."

Ms Austin has launched a crowdfunding appeal to replace the sculpture with a granite memorial stone.