Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Lorraine Bream: Murder inquiry dropped over rooftop death

  • 23 October 2019
Lorraine Bream Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Lorraine Bream was found dead on the roof of a shopping centre in Southsea

The death of a 40-year-old woman found on the roof of a shopping centre in Portsmouth is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of Lorraine Bream from Southsea was found on the roof of the building on Palmerston Road on 16 September.

A 53-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Image caption A police forensic tent was mounted on a roof in Tonbridge Street

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites