Lorraine Bream: Murder inquiry dropped over rooftop death
- 23 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a 40-year-old woman found on the roof of a shopping centre in Portsmouth is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The body of Lorraine Bream from Southsea was found on the roof of the building on Palmerston Road on 16 September.
A 53-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.
Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.