Image caption Det Insp Justin Dipper said there would be increased police presence in the area.

A man has been charged after a firearm was fired in Southampton, police said.

Hampshire police said it was called to reports of a firearm being discharged at about 23:15 BST on Friday between Kingsway and Craven Street.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton has been charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

The force previously said there were a number of people in the underpass at the time but added no-one was injured.

The man will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.