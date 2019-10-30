Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the southern end of Fernhill Road between Andrews Road and the roundabout

A man has life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Hampshire.

The 69-year-old pedestrian was struck by a van in Fernhill Road, Farnborough, shortly before 09:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Police are hunting the driver of a white Ford Transit Custom with tinted rear panel windows and red sign writing on the side.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the crash and remain in custody, officers said.

Hampshire Constabulary did not reveal any further details about the arrests.

The force is urging witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.