Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened in the area of Gershwin Road

A man suffered life-threatening head injuries and a second man was sprayed with an unknown substance in an attack.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted in the Gershwin Road area of Basingstoke, Hampshire, between 22:30 and 22:53 GMT on Thursday.

He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The second victim, who is 58 and from Basingstoke, also needed hospital treatment but his condition is not believed to be serious.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information or with CCTV and dashcam footage to get in touch.