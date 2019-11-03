Image copyright Google Image caption Hampshire Constabulary was called to Lower Buckland Road, Lymington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the New Forest.

Hampshire Constabulary was called to Lower Buckland Road, Lymington, in the early hours of Thursday after a man was found with serious injuries.

It said the 30-year-old victim, from Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire, was left "fighting for his life in hospital". A 42-year-old man from Lymington remains in police custody.

A manhunt is under way to find a second man in connection with the attack.

Hampshire Constabulary wants to locate Martin Williamson, 45, from Brockenhurst, Hampshire.

Dragon tattoo

Det Insp Steve Spencer said: "We've been carrying out several inquiries and believe Martin is still in the New Forest area, so please keep an eye out for him.

"We've got extra officers on patrol in the area, so if you have any concerns, please go and talk to them."

People have been told to call 999 immediately if they see Mr Williamson, and not to approach him.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

He has a dragon tattoo on his right arm and chest, and a tattoo of a flower on his left arm.