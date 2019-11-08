Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption A 46ft motor cruiser was escorted into Portsmouth

A yacht skipper has been charged with helping eight Albanian migrants to enter the UK illegally.

A 46ft (14m) motor cruiser was intercepted by a Border Force vessel and coastguard helicopter off the coast of West Sussex on Wednesday evening and escorted into Portsmouth.

Wolfram Steidl, 64, who is also known as Charles Lynch, appeared before Portsmouth magistrates earlier.

The seven adults and one child have been handed to immigration authorities.

Mr Steidl, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 9 December.