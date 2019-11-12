Image copyright John Lucas Image caption The current Tube trains on the line are more than 80 years old

Rail passengers on the Isle of Wight have faced disruption the last remaining operational train suffered technical problems.

Island Line said an "electrical train fault" on Monday led to the service being suspended.

The other 1930s-built former London Underground train, which usually run between Ryde and Shanklin, is currently out-of-action for repairs.

A £26m investment in the line was unveiled in September.

Operator South Western Railway suspended the service on Monday afternoon and trains began running an hourly service early on Tuesday.

A revised hourly timetable is in place while one of the line's two trains is being repaired, leaving it dependant on one 80-year-old former Tube train.

Breakdowns also led to disruption on 4 and 6 November.

A South Western Railway spokesman said: "We're very sorry that one of our trains was out of service yesterday on Island Line due to a components issue. This train is now back in service.

"The second train is currently under inspection and we expect it to be back in full service by the end of this week.

"Maintaining train stock from 1938 is a challenge but our team is working hard to provide a service for customers on Island Line."

The line runs 8.5 miles (13.7 km) from Shanklin to Ryde Pier Head, where it connects with passenger ferries to Portsmouth.

In September, the government announced a plan to improve the track and replace the trains with more modern Tube trains from London Underground's District Line.

A passing loop will also be created at Brading which will allow trains to run half-hourly to Ryde pier to connect with ferry services to Portsmouth.

The railway uses London Underground trains because of the height of Ryde tunnel.