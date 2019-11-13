Image copyright FI Real Estate Management Image caption Plans include 110 flats, a 225-bedroom hotel, new shops and office space outside Southampton Central train station

Plans for a multimillion-pound development including a hotel, homes, offices and shops in central Southampton have been approved.

Developer FI Real Estate Management's Nelson Gate scheme also includes revamping the existing Norwich House and Frobisher House blocks.

A public square would be created by the train station and a new pedestrian route created.

Southampton City Council said it would "bring life to the area".

The council's planning panel backed plans for 110 flats, a 225-bedroom hotel, new shops and 4,368sqm of office space outside Southampton Central train station - described as the "gateway" to the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Grenville House is to be demolished under the plan.

Simon Reynier, representing City of Southampton Society, said the group welcomed the scheme but raised concerns over the need for more hotels in the city and the lack of green space in the development.

Dave Shield, cabinet member for healthier and safer city, admitted the area is at times "not safe now because there's no-one around".

"I think if people are living in that area, there's a hotel and it is busy then I think that it will help to reduce that. Anything that brings life to the area and increases footfall is probably going to be helpful."

A final decision on the scheme will be made by the authority once details of the developer's contribution are agreed.