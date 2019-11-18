Image copyright Portsmouth Water Image caption The new reservoir would hold 8,700 million litres of water

Plans for the first new reservoir to be built in south east England since the 1970s are going on public display.

Portsmouth Water and Southern Water are planning the £100m reservoir on land between Staunton Country Park and Havant Thicket in Hampshire.

Drop-in sessions are being held for people to view and comment on the plans.

Portsmouth Water said it would "secure much-needed supplies for the water-stressed county".

The reservoir, on a 160-hectare site owned by Portsmouth Water, would also create a new public leisure space and wildlife haven with wetlands for birds, the company said.

It would hold 8,700 million litres and supply up to 21 million litres of water each day.

It will be filled with surplus water from springs at Havant and Bedhampton, which have been providing public supplies for almost 150 years.

'Benefit the area'

Portsmouth Water chief executive Bob Taylor said it was hoped construction would have "minimal impact" on residents.

He said: "We hope residents will get involved and play a part in helping us create an amenity that is valued by the community and enhances the environment."

Resident Rachel Bird said: "I think it will definitely benefit the area and make a huge difference to the local people and the children. There's not many places around Leigh Park for children at the moment, especially the older ones."

Another resident - Danielle Holmes - said: "They're meant to be making a play park and obviously it's going to help the wildlife so I don't think it will affect us negatively at all."

Drilling rigs began taking soil samples and monitoring underground water levels last month. A planning application is due next year.

Drop-in sessions are at St John's Hall, Rowlands Castle, on Monday, and at Leigh Park Community Centre on Tuesday and Saturday.