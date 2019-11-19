Winchester A34 crash: Pedestrian hit by lorry dies
- 19 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage pedestrian died when he was hit by a lorry on a major dual carriageway in Hampshire.
The 19-year-old, from Billericay, Essex, was struck at 04:45 GMT on the A34 northbound in Winchester between the A33 split and A272 junction.
Police have not given any details on what the teenager was doing on the road at that time.
The A34 has since reopened after being closed for several hours to allow investigators to carry out inquiries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.