Tribute to A34 Bullington Cross crash victim Ric Mboma

  • 20 November 2019
Ric Mbma Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Ric Mboma was killed in a crash on the A34 near Bullington Cross

A man who died when his car crashed with a lorry was a "beautiful soul", his family has said.

Ric Mboma, 60, was driving a Toyota Corolla on the A34, near Bullington Cross, Hampshire, when the collision happened at 20:10 GMT on Monday.

Two teenage children who were also in the car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The lorry driver was unhurt.

Mr Mboma, from Feltham, London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories."

Hampshire Constabulary said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses.

