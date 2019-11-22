Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Oliver Washington was a keen traveller and skier, his family said

The death of a teenage pedestrian who was hit by a lorry on a major dual carriageway in Hampshire has left his family "devastated".

Oliver Washington, 19, from Billericay, Essex, was struck early on Tuesday on the A34, north of Winchester.

In a statement, his parents Gytha and John said: "He was kind, considerate and we are so proud of the young man he had become."

Police said investigations into the crash were continuing.

The A34 was closed for several hours following the crash, which happened shortly before 05:00 BST.

Mr Washington's parents said their son was a keen traveller and skier and enjoyed charity volunteer work.

"We are devastated by the loss of our only son Oliver," they said

"He was really enjoying his university course and looking forward to a career in event management."

They said he had volunteered for Cancer Research UK last summer and was planning to volunteer again.

"We have decided that all donations and money raised in Oliver's memory will go to CRUK," they added.

A Hampshire police spokesman appealed for anyone with information about the collision or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.