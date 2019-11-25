Boy bailed after acid injury at Eastleigh Station
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after receiving acid injuries at a railway station has been bailed.
The teenager was believed to have been in possession of the substance when he was hurt at Eastleigh station in Hampshire on Thursday.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon capable of discharging a noxious substance.
British Transport Police said he had been discharged from hospital and bailed pending further investigations.
The force previously said his injuries were not as a result of an assault and no-one else was hurt in the incident.