Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Mayer was described as a "friend to many"

A doctor who was accused of being distracted by a passing sports car before a fatal crash has been cleared of causing death by careless driving.

Motorcyclist Andrew Mayer, 61, died when a car pulled out in front of him at crossroads on the B3420 at Newton Stacey, Hampshire, on 30 June 2018.

The driver, Dr Sarah Holton, 42, said she had pointed out "pretty things" at the junction to her passenger.

She was cleared by a jury after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mayer died in a collision at a crossroads on the B3420

Giving evidence, Dr Holton, from Kempshott, said she was taking a friend with anxiety out for a "nice day".

She said: "I was just pointing out pretty things all the way, just showing her the world could be a lovely place."

At the crossroads, she commented on the "pretty car" and "beautiful cottage" before pulling out from Newton Lane, the court heard.

Dr Holton, who was wearing prescription sunglasses, said she did not see Mr Mayer emerging from tree shadows on the road.

The AXA Healthcare doctor, of Broadleaf Close, said she was a "perfectionist" who had checked the road four times and had previously passed an advanced driving course.

Mr Mayer, of Fairways, Weyhill, collided with the doctor's Hyundai Tucson at about 13:30 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously his family said: "He was a devoted father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many."