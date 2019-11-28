Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews from Rushmoor put out the blaze

A man was taken to hospital and two others have been rescued after fire broke out in a flat.

The blaze in a ground-floor flat in Ship Alley, Farnborough, Hampshire, was reported shortly after 02:45 GMT.

Firefighters said an 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman trapped in the flat above were rescued by ladder.

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The ambulance service has been contacted for a comment regarding his condition.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was out by 04:15.