Paramedics injured in Brockenhurst ambulance crash
- 28 November 2019
Two paramedics were injured when their ambulance smashed into a cycle shop after crashing with a car.
The crash happened in Brockenhurst, in the New Forest, on Wednesday evening.
The paramedics were reported to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The female car driver was left with minor injuries.
In a separate incident, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reversing into a police car dealing with the initial crash.