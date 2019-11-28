Image copyright PA Image caption Lewis Capaldi hit number 1 in the singles chart with Someone You Loved

Pop star Lewis Capaldi has had to cancel a gig due to voice issues.

The Scottish hitmaker said he was "gutted" he was unable to perform at Southampton's O2 Guildhall later.

Capaldi, 23, said he had been "struggling through" shows this week on his latest tour but woke up earlier "sounding rubbish".

A doctor has urged the Someone You Loved singer to rest his voice but Capaldi still plans to perform in London on Friday.

The O2 Guildhall has apologised and told fans to contact their place of purchase for information on refunds.

In a social media post, Capaldi said: "I am so, so gutted to be typing this message.

"Have been having trouble with my voice again this week and have been struggling through the past few shows and woke up today sounding rubbish.

"So, so sorry to everyone who bought a ticket and especially to anyone who has made a long journey into Southampton.

"Hoping to get back down to see you all soon as possible."