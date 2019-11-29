Image copyright HFRS Image caption The car was parked on the fire station forecourt

Firefighters have criticised the "mindless" behaviour of a driver who parked their car in front of a fire station.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) tweeted a video of the Ford Focus directly outside the bay doors of Cosham Fire Station on Thursday.

HFRS said an emergency vehicle was delayed from attending a car crash.

Station manager Steve Jenkins said it "highlights the disregard some drivers have for the emergency services".

In a tweet crews showed the car left on the forecourt of the fire station in Wayte Street, Portsmouth, with the caption "mindless parking award".

A subsequent post showed the vehicle about to be towed away by a recovery firm.

The fire service said other vehicles responded to the crash as a result of the delay to the Cosham appliance.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Apter said: "The issue of motorists blocking the paths of emergency services vehicles is worse than ever before.

"These issues are causing delays and when tackling a fire or cutting somebody out of a car this can be the difference between life and death."