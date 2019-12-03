Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy-Anne Rushton's relationship with her husband became "toxic" and "volatile", a court heard

A jealous husband ordered his estranged wife to swallow her wedding ring hours before murdering her, a court heard.

Shaun Dyson killed Lucy-Anne Rushton by repeatedly stamping or jumping on her at her home in Andover, Hampshire, in June, jurors were told.

Mr Dyson allegedly inflicted the "prolonged beating" hours after telling her to swallow her wedding ring when one of her former partners phoned her.

The 28-year-old admits killing Ms Rushton, 30, but denies murder.

Beaten on Facetime

Simon Jones, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court the pair, who married in Gretna Green in 2014, had a "toxic" and "volatile" relationship.

Her mother had seen her being beaten on a Facetime live video and a friend saw Ms Rushton being strangled to the point of unconsciousness, Mr Jones said.

He said Mr Dyson, of Anna Valley, became "more controlling and mentally abusive" when the couple separated six months before Ms Rushton's death.

She told friends she believed the defendant planned to kill her and thought he had prepared a bag for the purpose with clothes and weapons, Mr Jones said.

Image caption Ms Rushton was found at her home shortly before 05:30 BST on 23 June

Mr Dyson was enraged when his estranged wife received a phone call late on 22 June from an ex-partner, the jury was told.

A child in the house in Suffolk Road later heard the defendant tell Ms Rushton to "swallow the ring because we're not together any more", the prosecutor said.

The child said Ms Rushton had put the ring in her mouth but had not swallowed it because they had seen it on the stairs later, where it was found.

At about 04:00 BST on 23 June, the child woke to the sound of "hitting noises" and shouting, Mr Jones said.

"Whatever the history, there was no justification for raining blow after blow, kick after kick, stamp after stamp," Mr Jones said.

The jury heard a recording of a 999 call made by Mr Dyson at 05:17, which Mr Jones said was "strikingly calm" and was made some time after the killing.

The court heard the defendant being asked by an ambulance call handler whether he was performing CPR, and replying: "I was, but not right now, no, because I [have] been asleep."

The trial continues.