Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption There was "no evidence of braking at all" by Ben Jobling, prosecutors said

A driver who killed a pedestrian as he rushed to get home to pick up his girlfriend before going on a night out has been jailed.

Ben Jobling crashed while carrying out an illegal overtaking manoeuvre as he drove at 50mph in a 30mph street.

Martin Rogers, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene in Smannell Road in Andover, Hampshire, in February 2018.

Jobling, 20, was jailed for two-and-half-years after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Rogers family Image caption Martin Rogers (left), pictured with his brother Dean, died after being hit by Jobling's car

Mr Rogers was with friends when he was hit by Jobling's Vauxhall Corsa at 17:10 GMT on 25 February.

There was "no evidence of braking at all", prosecutors said during Jobling's trial at Winchester Crown Court.

During his journey he had overtaken "slow" vehicles, even doing so on a pedestrian crossing just moments before the crash.

Mr Rogers was probably "drowsy and disorientated" from a "cocktail of drugs" when he entered the road near Icknield Way, the jury was told.

'Moment of madness'

The court heard he had taken cannabis, cocaine, diazepam, methadone and morphine.

Jobling, of Romney Road in Andover, admitted speeding and illegally overtaking but claimed Mr Rogers ran into the road.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but was convicted of the more serious charge after a trial.

Jobling was also disqualified from driving for three years and three months when he was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court earlier.

Sgt Mark Furse, from Hampshire Constabulary, said: "This was a death that could easily have been avoided. Being in a rush is absolutely no excuse to drive dangerously and at excessive speeds.

"One moment of madness has had a lifelong impact on two families, one of whom will never get to see their loved one again in the case of Mr Rogers' family."