Image caption Julian Clegg told a young caller he was leaving because he "needs to have a lie-in"

BBC Radio Solent "legend" Julian Clegg has bid an emotional farewell to his audience after nearly 23 years hosting the breakfast programme.

Clegg's final show was broadcast live from the corporation's Southampton studios on his 60th birthday.

Director General Tony Hall, Dame Esther Rantzen and TV presenter Fred Dinenage were among those to pay tribute and wish him well on his last day.

Closing the show, Clegg said: "From me it is over and out - and goodbye."

He told his listeners they were "the most important" people and he would be "forever grateful" to them.

Asked by a young caller why he was leaving, he replied: "Because I'm very old and need to have a lie-in."

'Stalwart'

Jason Horton, head of BBC programming in the south of England, told Clegg he was "an institution and a legend" who would be missed.

"You have been a stalwart - not only on breakfast - but also across the radio station," he said.

Alun Newman and Louisa Hannan, who currently present the mid-morning programme, have been chosen as Clegg's replacements.

You can listen to Clegg's final programme on BBC Sounds.