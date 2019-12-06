Hamble crash: Woman, 18, dies after car hits tree
6 December 2019
An 18-year-old woman has died after a car crashed into a tree in Hampshire.
The teenager was a passenger in a Toyota Aygo which hit the tree in School Lane, Hamble, just before 21:00 GMT on Thursday, police said.
She was later pronounced dead at Southampton General Hospital.
The Toyota Aygo driver and two passengers were also taken to hospital but police declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.