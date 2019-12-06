Southampton river body: Two men arrested in murder probe
Two arrests have been made as part of a murder probe into the death of a man whose body was discovered in a river.
Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after police were called to reports of gun shots.
Hampshire police said a 28-year-old man from Southampton had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 32-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men are in custody.
The gunfire was reported in River Walk, a road beside the park, at 01:00 BST.
Police said they discovered 100 cannabis plants at an unoccupied address on the road a short time later.
A large amount of the drug was also discovered in a Jeep Cherokee in the park.
Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30.
He had not been shot and his death was being treated as unexplained, police previously said.
Detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.