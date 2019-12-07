Hamble crash: Victim identified as Abbie O'Rourke
- 7 December 2019
A teenager who was killed when the car she was in crashed into a tree has been identified.
Hampshire police said 18-year-old Abbie O'Rourke from Hamble was a passenger in a Toyota Aygo which hit the tree in the village's School Lane on Thursday evening.
She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.
The Toyota Aygo driver and two passengers were also taken to hospital after the crash.