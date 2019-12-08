Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Wickham crash: Girl, 10, among six people injured

  • 8 December 2019
B2177 at Hundred Acres Image copyright Google
Image caption The child was seriously hurt in the collision on the B2177 at Hundred Acres

Six people including a 10-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a three-car crash.

Hampshire Police said the child was seriously hurt in the collision on the B2177 at Hundred Acres, near Wickham on Saturday.

None of those injured were in a life-threatening condition, the force added.

The crash, which happened at 18:00 GMT, involved a Mazda MX-5 and a Volkswagen Passat travelling eastbound, and a Volkswagen Golf heading westbound.

The patients were treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites