Six people including a 10-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a three-car crash.

Hampshire Police said the child was seriously hurt in the collision on the B2177 at Hundred Acres, near Wickham on Saturday.

None of those injured were in a life-threatening condition, the force added.

The crash, which happened at 18:00 GMT, involved a Mazda MX-5 and a Volkswagen Passat travelling eastbound, and a Volkswagen Golf heading westbound.

The patients were treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.