Image copyright SILC Image caption The proposed £3m sports centre would include an ice rink, indoor sports courts and a climbing wall

Plans to build the Isle of Wight's only ice rink have been recommended for refusal by council planners.

The island has not had an ice rink since Ryde Arena closed in 2016.

The proposed £3m multi-sports centre next to Smallbrook Stadium would also include tennis courts, a climbing wall and facilities for netball, basketball and badminton.

Sport England has objected to the plan, which it said would result in the "significant loss" of a playing field.

Image copyright Wayne Whittle Image caption Campaigners protested unsuccessfully against the loss of the island's only ice rink, which shut three years ago

The public body said there was "insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the... benefit to sport [would] outweigh the harm caused".

A report to council planners said the application should be refused because of traffic and waste water issues, as well as to protect the field.

However the applicant, Dr Zyrieda Denning, said the field was "on a slope and full of rabbit holes".

She said: "It hasn't been used for four or five years. It just can't be used as a football pitch."

Image caption Sport England said building on the existing playing field would cause a "significant loss"

Dr Denning said young tennis players, including her 11-year-old daughter, had to make weekly ferry trips to the mainland to train.

She said: "If this gets turned down, I give up the fight. I can't see a future staying here on the island."

Campaigners from Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG) supported the proposed sports centre. which they said would bring back skating and ice hockey to the island.

Nichola Roe from RACAG previously said: "The facility would transform the lives of youngsters here, especially those of the skating community... and completely resurrect their dreams."

Ryde Arena, on a separate site, has remained mothballed since it was shut by leasehold owner AEW UK over its tenant's rent arrears.

The Isle of Wight Council's planning committee is due to decide on the application on 17 December.