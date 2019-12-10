Image copyright Family photo Image caption Abbie O'Rourke was a passenger in a car which hit a tree

The family of a "beautiful, intelligent and funny" 18-year-old woman killed in a car crash has been left "heartbroken" by her death.

Abbie O'Rourke was a passenger in a vehicle which crashed into a tree in Hamble, Hampshire, on Thursday.

The teenager, who worked with children as a practitioner at Hamble Early Years Centre, died in hospital.

In a statement, her family said she would be "so very sadly missed but never ever forgotten".

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash on School Lane

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken by Abbie's tragic death.

"The life of Abbie, who was a beautiful, talented, ambitious, intelligent, kind, giving, loving and so funny daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin was tragically taken from her.

"A daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved by all; family, friends and work colleagues."

Her family added she would "be forever in our hearts and thoughts" and that "heaven has gained the brightest star of all".

Hampshire Police is investigating the crash on School Lane, which happened shortly before 21:00 GMT.