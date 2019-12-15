Image caption Police said the woman jumped from the Langston Bridge because she saw a person in difficulty

A woman rescued from water off Hampshire had jumped from a bridge after seeing a person in difficulty.

The woman was rescued from Langstone Harbour, near Hayling Island on Saturday, and taken to hospital.

A search for the person she had spotted in the water was later called off.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said it had not received any missing person reports and police would continue to investigate.