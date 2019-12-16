Image copyright Highways england Image caption The Romsey Road Bridge works are expected to be completed in February

A diversion route of up to 55 miles will be in place again for the final closure of a motorway in Hampshire while an old bridge is knocked down.

The M27 will shut on 10 January at 22:00 GMT between junctions three, for the M271, and four, for the M3.

It is not due to reopen until 05:00 on 13 January.

Previous weekend closures as part of the £19m Romsey Road bridge project in September and June caused gridlock on the road network in Southampton.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Motorists face diversions of up to 55 miles westbound

The final weekend closure will see the second side of the bridge demolished.

Highways England said the dates had been selected to avoid the Christmas holidays and significant football fixtures.

Westbound traffic, coming either from M27 in the Southampton area or on the M3 coming past Basingstoke, the alternative route leads to up to 55 miles of diversions via the A303 past Andover to Amesbury, down the A345 into Salisbury and on to the A36 towards the M27 at J2 (Ower).

The eastbound diversion can see a number of different routes used by motorists.

The new bridge is expected to be fully open by February.