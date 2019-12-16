Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder following a crash involving two cars in the New Forest.

Two women suffered minor injuries in the collision involving a Jaguar and a Mini between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst on 20 August.

Peter Tillman, 71, of Sway, Hampshire, also denied a charge of dangerous driving during the hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on 10 February.

The crash happened on the A337 shortly after 19:00 BST.

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old from Dorset, and a 59-year-old passenger from Sway were taken to Southampton General Hospital after the crash.