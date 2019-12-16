Image copyright PA Image caption The 29-year-old man's body was found at HMP Isle of Wight's Parkhurst site

A member of prison staff has been found dead at a jail on the Isle of Wight.

The 29-year-old man's body was found at HMP Isle of Wight's Parkhurst site in the early hours.

Hampshire police said it was called at 02:43 GMT and the death was not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.

Phil Copple, director general of prisons, said: "We are providing extra support to staff at HMP Isle of Wight following the death of a colleague."

He added: "My thoughts are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

A file has been passed to the coroner.