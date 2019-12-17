Image copyright Google Image caption The 16-year-old boy was struck by a small blue car in Warburton Road, police said

A man who was arrested after three crashes in 10 minutes, including one which has left a 16-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition, has been charged with a range of offences.

The crashes happened within half a mile of each other in Thornhill, Southampton shortly after 20:20 GMT on Saturday.

The first happened in Holcroft Road, the second in Warburton Road involved the boy and a small blue car.

The third was at the junction of Botley Road and Bursledon Road.

Police said the boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A 22-year-old man, from Eastleigh has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with common assault, criminal damage, two counts of failing to stop after a road accident and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.