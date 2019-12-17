Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation at the D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth.

A D-Day veteran who starred in the 75th anniversary commemorations in June, has died a month after his 100th birthday.

John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation from world leaders on stage at the commemorative event in Portsmouth.

As a sergeant in the Royal Pioneer Corp he landed on Gold Beach in 1944 as part of the Allied invasion of Normandy.

A lifelong fan of Portsmouth FC, its supporters' trust said he had "served his country when it needed him most".

Image copyright EPA Image caption John Jenkins was awarded the French Legion d'honneur medal

Mr Jenkins brought leaders to their feet when he addressed the gathering on Southsea seafront on 5 June.

In his speech, he said: "I was terrified - I think everyone was. You don't show it, but it's there.

"I was a small part in a very big machine. You never forget your comrades because we were all in it together.

"It's right that the courage and sacrifice of so many is being honoured 75 years later. We must never forget."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption D-Day veteran John Jenkins MBE turns 100

Paying tribute, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said Mr Jenkins's life had been one of "service and dedication".

"This year we were reminded again of what he did for our nation. Listening to his account of those times, the friends he lost, his character shone through: modest, brave and kind. We all loved him."

Portsmouth director Eric Eisner described him as a "true legend".

"We should all be lucky to have accomplished and lived as much as John did," he tweeted.